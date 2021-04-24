Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $244.04

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 244.04 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 297.95 ($3.89). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 296.25 ($3.87), with a volume of 30,467,228 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLEN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290.20 ($3.79).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 287.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.47 billion and a PE ratio of -28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

About Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

