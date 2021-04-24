Glitch (GLCH) Market Capitalization Tops $30.85 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000907 BTC on major exchanges. Glitch has a market capitalization of $30.85 million and $2.41 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00268412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.37 or 0.01005956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,977.12 or 1.00075630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00022402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.62 or 0.00607978 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 68,138,231 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

