Global Cryptocurrency Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $171.00 (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $171.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00459203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

