Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.85. Global Payments posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

GPN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.92. 923,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $147.28 and a 52 week high of $220.25.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 37.8% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 403,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,364,000 after buying an additional 51,565 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 30,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

