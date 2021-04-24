Global Social Chain (GSC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $125,068.00

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $125,068.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00091194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00652506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.92 or 0.07566678 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

