Global Social Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $4.97 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $122,332.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

GSC is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

