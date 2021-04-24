Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) is Sharkey Howes & Javer’s 8th Largest Position

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 299.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,743 shares during the period. Global X Thematic Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 13.06% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXTG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $691,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,849,000.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GXTG opened at $49.96 on Friday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.