Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 449,918 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

