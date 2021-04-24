Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stock Position Increased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,128 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,743,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 210,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 53,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

