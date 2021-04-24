Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) is Riverbridge Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,819 shares during the period. Globant accounts for approximately 3.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 3.90% of Globant worth $323,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Globant in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $231.59. 143,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,831. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.55. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $101.67 and a one year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.