Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.25 million.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

GMED stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 462,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,598. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $71.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

