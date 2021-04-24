Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLUU. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Benchmark cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,622,000 after buying an additional 1,147,276 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 168,872 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,538,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 836,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,427,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after buying an additional 568,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.