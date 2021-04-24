Gnosis (GNO) One Day Volume Tops $1.63 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for about $170.93 or 0.00347736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $257.18 million and $1.63 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00064502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00090863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00644724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.74 or 0.07581482 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

