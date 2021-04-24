GNY Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $594,494.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $209.60 million and approximately $594,494.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

