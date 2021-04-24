Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Golar LNG has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

