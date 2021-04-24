Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.10.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th.
Shares of GLNG stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Golar LNG has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.