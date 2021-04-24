Gold Poker (GPKR) Hits Market Cap of $50,679.59

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 113.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 98.8% against the dollar. Gold Poker has a market cap of $50,679.59 and approximately $23,660.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00268894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,585.66 or 1.00201716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.31 or 0.00629084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.78 or 0.01016012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.