Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Hits $0.0146 on Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 69.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded 303.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $76,957.70 and $9,225.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00266628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.68 or 0.00997521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,364.99 or 1.00144359 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.06 or 0.00612546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

