GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Tops $0.0776

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $775,502.51 and approximately $18.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00267098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.01 or 0.01017059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,788.33 or 1.00073141 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00022789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.00599106 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldenPyrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldenPyrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.