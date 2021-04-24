GoldFund (GFUN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $157.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 55.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $229,126.86 and approximately $157.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 51.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006338 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000156 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

