GoldFund (GFUN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $94.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 46.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $566,300.42 and approximately $94.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006410 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000039 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001144 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

