Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Boosted by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 4.2% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,587,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.13. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.65.

