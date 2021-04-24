Golem (GLM) Price Down 34.4% This Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Golem has a total market cap of $343.71 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golem coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00063380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00056526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00091434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.98 or 0.00646410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.82 or 0.07856580 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.