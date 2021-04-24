Golos Blockchain (GLS) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $622,648.82 and approximately $113.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00028369 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

