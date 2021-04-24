Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,197.90

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,197.90 ($15.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,220 ($15.94). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 24,046 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of £300.49 million and a PE ratio of 80.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,223.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,197.90.

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,214 ($15.86) per share, with a total value of £12,140 ($15,860.99).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

