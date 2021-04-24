Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.87. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total transaction of $285,593.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,809,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,836 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

