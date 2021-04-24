Gossip Coin Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $18,162.33 and $27.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars.

