Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,133 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 223,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,367. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $78.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.86.

