Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 30,933 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

