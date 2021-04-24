Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $903,000.

SCHX stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.29. 620,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,937. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $101.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

