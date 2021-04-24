Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $171.64. The company had a trading volume of 410,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,087. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $173.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average of $146.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

