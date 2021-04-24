Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.96. 1,198,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,677. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $223.71.

