Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 1,883 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,777 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing stock opened at $238.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.35. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

