Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 22,331 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 179.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.14% of AeroVironment worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $111.46 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.05 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $1,418,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,101.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $132,308.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,125 shares of company stock valued at $23,914,483. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.