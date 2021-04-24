Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 2,664 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $339.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.11 and its 200-day moving average is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $209.50 and a 1-year high of $342.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

