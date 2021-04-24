Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 39,413 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 394,130.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 44.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 4.4% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 16.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $224.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.89. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

