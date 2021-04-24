Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 7,865 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 137.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS stock opened at $251.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.98 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.60 and its 200 day moving average is $245.05.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

