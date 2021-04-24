Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 71,292 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sprout Social as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,261 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,493.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -39.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.