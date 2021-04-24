Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 135.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $246.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 391.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,241,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $300,251,536. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

