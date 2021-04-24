Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 104.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,832 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $118,101,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $39,452,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after buying an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

