Gradient Investments LLC Buys 146,232 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 22,920.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,870 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 146,232 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $52,390,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

NYSE:LUV opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

