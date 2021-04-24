Gradient Investments LLC Buys 18,950 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Prologis by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Prologis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $115.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

