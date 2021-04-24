Gradient Investments LLC Buys 271,979 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 10,472.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,979 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,639,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 414.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 216,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 174,533 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 179,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

