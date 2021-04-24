Gradient Investments LLC Buys 81,719 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 499.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,719 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.