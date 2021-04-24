Gradient Investments LLC Buys Shares of 99,441 Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 14.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSDE opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.