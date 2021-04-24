Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 714,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at $57,889,780.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091.

Shares of SNAP opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

