Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Truist Securities raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $387.06 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.83 and a 12-month high of $389.88. The company has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

