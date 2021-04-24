Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,977 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,833,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 585,292 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,380,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,061,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,875,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

