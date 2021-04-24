Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 38,419.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,242 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 139,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $36.06 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

