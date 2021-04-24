Gradient Investments LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,709 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,228,000 after acquiring an additional 49,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,174,000 after buying an additional 359,563 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,641,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 547,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 59,606 shares in the last quarter.

GSY opened at $50.50 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

