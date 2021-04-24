Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,975 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $92,322,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $188.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.13 and its 200-day moving average is $174.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

